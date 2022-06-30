Illegal marijuana growing operation busted in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An illegal marijuana grow operation was busted in Ludlow. Police seized hundreds of marijuana plants this week and charges are pending against two Connecticut residents.

Western Mass News spoke with Ludlow’s police chief who said the two suspects were found growing marijuana in an industrial building near the Hampden County House of Corrections.

“We became aware that there was an industrial area that had an inspection that was to be conducted in that area, through that inspectional service we became aware that there was an illegal professional grow type operation that was occurring in a warehouse,” said Chief Daniel Valadas of the Ludlow Police Department.

Chief Valadas said detectives located a large marijuana grow operation on Tuesday afternoon next to the Hampden County House of Corrections and the Westover Air Base.

“Two adult gentlemen from Connecticut, who were the owners/operators of this business which was listed as a medical supply business upon further investigation with two corporative gentlemen there was a discovery of almost 500 plants at different stages and about over 100 large branches that were drawing of what we believe to be THC type cannabis,” explained Chief Valadas.

40-year-old Peter Capece, of Middletown, Connecticut and 34-year-old Sanmiguel Baez-Infante, of New Britain, Connecticut, will be charged with the cultivation of marijuana and drug possession of marijuana.

Chief Valadas said these are misdemeanor charges so they either face a $5,000 penalty or two years in the house of correction.

Valadas told us the Ludlow Police Department has seen small grow houses but this illegal operation raises concerns.

“This looks like it was enlisted cultivated business and they weren’t going to necessarily sell or dispense illegally from the industrial location but most likely they were looking to take their bud product and sell it to whoever would be a willing buyer,” Chief Valadas said.

As for who the willing buyer might be, Chief Valadas said it could be a licensed dispensary which would be against the state’s cannabis regulations

“These are the types of grows that you don’t want because none of this is monitored, licensed, tracked, or taxed,” Valadas said.

Chief Valadas told us this is an ongoing investigation and the suspects have not yet been arraigned in court.

