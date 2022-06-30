Advertisement

Ludlow Police charge two men after hundreds of marijuana plants are seized.

By Libby James
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Connecticut men are facing criminal charges after Ludlow Police seized hundreds of marijuana plants.

The two men, 40-year-old Peter Capece of Middletown and 34-year-old Sanmiguel Baez-Infante of New Britain, face charges of Cultivation of Marijuana and Drug Possession.

Police say officers were made aware of the grow operation in an industrial area in Ludlow.

After conducting an investigation, officials confirmed the large marijuana grow operation and seized over 490 marijuana plants.

Both men will be arraigned at Palmer District Court.

