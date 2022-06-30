Mass. House votes to pass legislation extending protection of abortion rights

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts House of Representatives has officially passed legislation that will provide legal protections to out-of-state patients traveling to the Bay State for abortion-related care.

Wednesday night, Speaker Ron Mariano took to Twitter to say that the Massachusetts House of Representatives passed bill H. 4930. Lawmakers said the legislature will further protect doctors who administer abortions, and women who come from others state to Massachusetts to get an abortion.

In a tweet Wednesday night, Speaker Mariano said in part, quote:

“Now, more than ever, it’s our responsibility to ensure that Massachusetts serves as a sanctuary for women from out-of-state who are seeking reproductive health care, and for providers whose licenses could be at risk because of this recent Supreme Court decision.”

The bill is aimed at protecting doctors of reproductive and gender-affirming care, as well as their patients, from out-of-state legal action.

So, if a woman from another state where abortion is illegal comes to Massachusetts to receive an abortion, this bill would protect both her and the doctor that gives her that abortion.

The bill also says that licensing boards would be prohibited from punishing any Bay State provider for giving an abortion. Plus, any law enforcement agency would not be allowed to aid in a state’s investigation for these crimes.

