Pleasantly warm and bright end to June

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another warm and sunny day across western Mass with afternoon temperatures maxing out in the 80s. It’s fairly comfortable with low humidity and a light southwesterly breeze.

A passing weak cold front brought a few very isolated showers to western Mass with most thunderstorms staying north and east of us. The chance for wet weather diminishes and skies gradually clear out with lows returning to the mid-50s by morning.

Dry, sunny weather is back Thursday with slightly less humid air in place throughout the day. Light northwesterly breezes linger and temperatures rise into the upper 70s in the Berkshires to lower and middle 80s in the valley.

A ridge of high pressure builds into the Northeast Friday, allowing for a significant warm up. Temperatures soar into the lower and middle 90s Friday afternoon with a gusty southwest breeze and good sunshine. Humidity will be moderate, so no dangerous heat indices expected-just hot. It will start to feel more sultry Friday evening and a few showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday night into Saturday morning.

Our holiday weekend begins humid and unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms. While it won’t rain all day, showers are possible early. Breaks of sun are possible later in the morning and temperatures climb back to the mid-80s with a better shot at thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Mugginess lingers Saturday night through Sunday morning, then drier air builds for Sunday afternoon. Sunny and warm Sunday with highs in the mid-80s.

Independence Day is looking dry and warm for now with highs in the middle to upper 80s with a healthy breeze. Humidity may increase Monday evening with a shower chance late, but confidence is low at this point. Shower and thunderstorm chances return Tuesday into Wednesday, then again late in the week.

