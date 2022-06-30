Restaurant chairs worth over $1,000 stolen in West Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A deli in West Springfield is calling for the public’s help after several of their outdoor chairs worth more than $1,000 were stolen two weeks ago.

Tony Calabrese is the owner of Calabrese Market and Deli in West Springfield. He tells Western Mass News several of their outdoor chairs were stolen off their patio on June 16th around 10:15 p.m.

“Basically, a man walked up, he stacked all the chairs in a pile and then he pulled up. He was driving a 2016 Honda CRV silver, (and opened) the hatchback and threw twelve chairs in. Twelve chairs total cost is over $1,000 and he also stole one of the planters with flowers in it,” Calabrese noted.

He shared the photo of the suspect, that was captured by his market’s surveillance system. Calabrese says the chairs were an expensive loss especially after dealing with ongoing challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic and the rising inflation costs.

“Food costs are through the roof, every penny hurts for someone to steal from you. We’re a small owned business and anything hurts us you know - now I got a mish mosh of chairs out there that I borrowed from people,” Calabrese explained.

A police report was filed with the West Springfield Police Department and Calabrese tells us they are conducting an investigation.

“West Springfield Police are all over it. We live right upstairs so we’re like the eye in the sky, but I mean it was just a very long day. We usually bring the chairs in every night. My employee forgot to and what are you going to do, stuff happens,” Calabrese added.

And now the popular eatery is offering a $500 reward for anyone who might have information.

“The point of the reward is to get the public interested and get them caught - basically it’s just the point of it. You know what I mean it’s just very frustrating when you try to beautify your outside make it nice and welcoming then someone robs something from you. It just isn’t right,” Calabrese told us.

If you have any information about the individual who took the chairs call the restaurant at 413-455-1196.

