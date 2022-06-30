Victim in Genesee St. shooting in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The gunshot victim who was found on Genesee Street in Springfield Sunday evening has been identified by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

Rashad Taylor, 41, from Springfield, was the man located by officers around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Genesee St. He was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to the Springfield Police Department, first responders provided aid to him on scene. Taylor was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where he died from his injuries.

At this time a suspect has not been named by authorities.

“Mr. Taylor’s family is deeply disheartened by this tragic loss and stated that the police are working hard to solve this case,” says James Leydon, spokesperson for Hampden District Attorney, Anthony Gulluni.

The Springfield Police Department along with the Hampden DA’s Office, continue to investigate this deadly shooting.

The family is asking anyone with information to please contact the Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously use Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) and type SOLVE at the beginning of your tip.

