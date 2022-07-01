Best places to watch Springfield’s 4th of July fireworks show!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Here is everything you need to know about Springfield’s fireworks display! We’re getting you answers on the traffic situation and some of the best places to watch.

Springfield is getting ready for their big fireworks on Monday, July 4th.

The much anticipated Star Spangled Springfield show is set for Monday night at Riverfront Park.

Western Mass News reached out to Judy Matt, President of the Spirit of Springfield. She told us what we can expect with road closures leading up to the event.

“They will be loading them onto flatbed trucks and when it goes up onto the bridge at 11 p.m. on the 3rd, the road will be closed from 11 o’clock on the 3rd until approximately midnight on the 4th,” says Judy.

She adds, “There will be no road closures until the 4th other than the bridge. And they will start closing streets down later in the evening. They leave them open as long as they can so people can get into the parking garage and wherever they want to park.”

Besides Memorial Bridge being closed Sunday through Monday night - Exit 5 off of I-91 South will be shutdown on Monday starting at 7 p.m. and reopening after the fireworks.

As for the best places to view the fireworks? We came downtown to ask people what they thought.

“Right by the water front there is a park area it’s beautiful right over the water, yeah that going to be amazing. Usually we go to Burger King or last year we went to the casino it was so nice on the 8th floor they cleared to watch. But Monday they are having it downtown at the waterfront so its going to be amazing,” Precious Jones, a local resident explains.

Two other local individuals we talked to, Edwin Deberry and Ashley Dolan, told Western Mass New where they like to watch the fireworks.

“I would like to …uhh..I’d like to watch it .. probably over the bridge where the parking garage is. There’s some grass on the side and you can see the bridge right there.”

(And you think that is the best spot?)

“I think so, yeah,” Edwin notes.

This fireworks event starts at 6 p.m. and ends around 10 p.m.

So, what’s Judy’s best advice?

“Come down a little early. Don’t wait until 8 o’clock then you will have trouble trying to find a place to park.”

