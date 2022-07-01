Caught on Camera: CVS shoplifters in Longmeadow steal over $2,000 in merchandise

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Longmeadow are asking for the public’s help after thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen from the CVS on Bliss Road.

Take a close look at the photos. Do you recognize any of these individuals?

According to the Longmeadow Police Department these suspects stole over $2,000 worth of merchandise from the CVS located in The Longmeadow Shops.

The five suspects were last seen fleeing in a white Dodge Ram.

Police have not released when the theft occurred or what was stolen exactly.

If you have any information at 567-3311 Extension 0 or you can leave a message on our anonymous tip line at 565-4199.

CVS shoplifters caught on camera, over $2,000 of merchandise stolen (photos courtesy Longmeadow Police Department)

