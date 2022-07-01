Advertisement

Caught on Camera: CVS shoplifters in Longmeadow steal over $2,000 in merchandise

CVS shoplifters caught on camera, over $2,000 of merchandise stolen
CVS shoplifters caught on camera, over $2,000 of merchandise stolen(photo courtesy Longmeadow Police Department)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Longmeadow are asking for the public’s help after thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen from the CVS on Bliss Road.

Take a close look at the photos. Do you recognize any of these individuals?

According to the Longmeadow Police Department these suspects stole over $2,000 worth of merchandise from the CVS located in The Longmeadow Shops.

The five suspects were last seen fleeing in a white Dodge Ram.

Police have not released when the theft occurred or what was stolen exactly.

If you have any information at 567-3311 Extension 0 or you can leave a message on our anonymous tip line at 565-4199.

CVS shoplifters caught on camera, over $2,000 of merchandise stolen
CVS shoplifters caught on camera, over $2,000 of merchandise stolen(photos courtesy Longmeadow Police Department)
CVS shoplifters caught on camera, over $2,000 of merchandise stolen
CVS shoplifters caught on camera, over $2,000 of merchandise stolen(photos courtesy Longmeadow Police Department)
CVS shoplifters caught on camera, over $2,000 of merchandise stolen
CVS shoplifters caught on camera, over $2,000 of merchandise stolen(photos courtesy Longmeadow Police Department)
CVS shoplifters caught on camera, over $2,000 of merchandise stolen
CVS shoplifters caught on camera, over $2,000 of merchandise stolen(photos courtesy Longmeadow Police Department)
CVS shoplifters caught on camera, over $2,000 of merchandise stolen.
CVS shoplifters caught on camera, over $2,000 of merchandise stolen.(photos courtesy Longmeadow Police Department)

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Many celebrate July fourth weekend with backyard barbecues and fireworks shows, but whether you...
Best places to watch Springfield’s 4th of July fireworks show!
Dozens displaced after fire on South Bridge Street in Holyoke
41-year-old, Rashad Taylor was found Sunday evening on the 100 block of Genesee St. suffering...
Suspect arrested in Genesee St. deadly shooting in Springfield
Police investigate deadly shooting at nightclub on Worthington St. in Springfield.
Saga nightclub murder suspect set to be arraigned in Westfield