Caught on Camera: CVS shoplifters in Longmeadow steal over $2,000 in merchandise
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Longmeadow are asking for the public’s help after thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen from the CVS on Bliss Road.
Take a close look at the photos. Do you recognize any of these individuals?
According to the Longmeadow Police Department these suspects stole over $2,000 worth of merchandise from the CVS located in The Longmeadow Shops.
The five suspects were last seen fleeing in a white Dodge Ram.
Police have not released when the theft occurred or what was stolen exactly.
If you have any information at 567-3311 Extension 0 or you can leave a message on our anonymous tip line at 565-4199.
