Crews called to fire on South Bridge Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews were called to a massive fire in Holyoke Friday morning.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, a fire was first reported at a multi-floor building on South Bridge Street around 6 a.m.

When our Western Mass News Crew arrived on scene we found heavy smoke and multiple fire engines spraying the building with water from multiple angles. We could also see extensive damage to the building’s roof and side.

A Holyoke fire official tells us there are concerns the building will collapse.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.

