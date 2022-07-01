Advertisement

Dozens displaced after fire on South Bridge Street in Holyoke

Crews respond to fire on South Bridge St. in Holyoke
By Jenna Reyes
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dozens of people are without a place to stay after a fire in Holyoke Friday morning.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, a fire was first reported at a multi-floor building on South Bridge Street around 6 a.m.

When our Western Mass News Crew arrived on scene we found heavy smoke and multiple fire engines spraying the building with water from multiple angles. We could also see extensive damage to the building’s roof and side.

A Holyoke fire official tells us about 25 people have been displaced and there are concerns the building will collapse due to structural damage.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.

