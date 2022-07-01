Hot start to July; First Alert Weather Day to start the holiday weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A hot, slightly humid start to July across New England with temperatures here in western Mass hitting upper 80s to lower 90s... even a few mid-90s! A few showers and thunderstorms come into western Mass later tonight, mainly after midnight and linger through Saturday morning. Saturday will be a First Alert Weather Day as severe storms are possible by the afternoon.

A stray shower or storm may flare up this afternoon, but chances are quite low. Most keep very warm and breezy conditions into this evening with a mix of clouds and sun. Turning quite humid tonight and staying warm with temperatures only falling to around 70! Showers and weak thunderstorms become more likely after midnight and will be around off and on through Saturday morning.

Clouds should give way to at least breaks of sun sometime Saturday morning. How much sun will help determine our severe chances for the afternoon. Warm and very humid with highs hitting lower to middle 80s Saturday. As a cold front dips southward, showers and storms will flare up just ahead of it. We may see storms form a few lines and move south through our area with heavy rain and a chance for damaging wind gusts, small hail and frequent lightning . Torrential rain may lead to isolated flooding as well. Storms should push to our south and out of the area before 7pm.

Drier air builds in gradually Saturday night, but it will still be muggy for fireworks. By Sunday, we will feel much more comfortable with dew points returning to the 40s and 50s. A seasonably warm day with highs hitting low to mid 80s after some early fog clears to partly cloudy skies. Independence Day will feature similar conditions, but with more sun and a slightly warmer afternoon. Sunday evening looks cool and comfy and Monday evening should be just a touch muggy for fireworks.

Next week will feature a few weak systems passing through with showers and storms, every other day or so. Temperatures look to hit lower to mid 80s most of the week with a humidity roller coaster.

