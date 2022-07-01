Immunologist weighs in on new Monkeypox cases reported in Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Eight new Monkeypox cases have been confirmed in Massachusetts. According to Mass. DPH, these new cases bring the state total up to 21 since the first case of Monkeypox was announced in May.

This rare viral illness has had an increased presence in the past few months, with over 350 cases in the United States. Immunologist and professor of pharmacology for Western New England University, Clinton Mathias, said the disease spreads through community transmission and close physical contact. But, unlike COVID-19, Monkeypox is not airborne.

“I think like with everything else we’ve been doing a pretty good job with COVID, when we’ve been taking precautions and have been careful and just have been using a common sense approach and I think it’s important to use that same common sense approach with this as well if someone thinks he may have been exposed to somebody that’s infected then definitely go and speak with your doctor,” explained Mathias.

Mathias also broke down symptoms those infected can face:

“People who get Monkeypox, they can either develop a rash that can come on a few days later. They might have symptoms like fever, mild headaches, aches and pains, and things like that. A rash is pretty typical. And infection is spread either via contact with the rash or through any kinds of fluids or respiratory secretions,” Mathias said.

Mass. DPH is working with officials to track down possible close contacts.

