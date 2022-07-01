Saga nightclub murder suspect set to be arraigned in Westfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The man captured in NY by U.S. Marshals in connection to the murder of a local rapper at a Springfield nightclub is set to be arraigned Friday in Westfield District Court, police say.

35-year-old, Brandon Murray who was being held at Rykers Island Correctional Facility in NY was transported back to police headquarters in Springfield by local detectives on Thursday.

This according to the Springfield Police Department.

30-year-old, David Carrasquillo, known for his rap music produced under the name Bossdawn, was found shot to death in a bathroom inside the Saga nightclub on Worthington Street on May 29th.

On June 3rd, detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Murray on murder charges. He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on June 23rd.

Besides a Murder charge, Murray is also facing multiple drug and firearm charges.

