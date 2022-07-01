Springfield Mayor seeks another investigation into Saga nightclub

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Mayor Domenic Sarno is calling for another investigation into a nightclub in the city.

According to Sarno, he said it has been brought to his attention that Saga nightclub is being used to party in through an attached nightclub called The Zone.

Saga was shut down after David Carasquillo was shot and killed inside the men’s bathroom last month. Since then, the man who shot Carasquillo, 35-year-old Brandon Murry, was arrested last week inside a Bronx apartment. Springfield Police said that at the time, Murry was out on bail for open firearm charges.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said that Saga should not be open at all. And if Saga is being used to party in through The Zone nightclub, he wants action taken.

“The Zone is a separate entity that can remain open...If the investigation finds that they are doing that, then that will be even more information on the overall saga nightclub, if The Zone is doing that, it’s the same ownership if The Zone is doing that, then I’ll move for sanctions and closure of that facility too,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and licensing director Attorney Alesia Days will be conducting a subsequent investigation.

The Mayor also added that the fact people are partying in the Saga nightclub is “despicable,” because it is the murder site of David Carasqullio.

