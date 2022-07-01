Suspect arrested in Genesee St. deadly shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department says they’ve made an arrest in connection to the homicide investigation on Genesee Street over the weekend.

According to Ryan Walsh, representative for the Springfield Police Department, detectives arrested the murder suspect Friday morning at about 8 a.m.

22-year-old, Armando Rodriguez from Springfield is facing multiple charges.

On Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Genesee St. a gunshot victim was found by officers. He was identified on Thursday as 41-year-old, Rashad Taylor from Springfield.

Efforts were made to save Taylor’s life on scene, but he succumbed to his injuries after being transported to Baystate Medical Center.

We’re told Rodriguez was taken into custody at a home Friday morning in the 100 block of Ina Street in Springfield.

Police detectives, along with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and MA State Police, were able to make the arrest after obtaining a warrant for Rodriguez on murder and firearm charges.

This according to Walsh.

The Genesee St. shooting remains under investigation.

Rodriguez was transported to the Ludlow jail and is expected to be arraigned Friday.

He faces multiple charges including Murder, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, Carrying a Firearm without a License, Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building, and Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle.

