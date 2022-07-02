Bentley’s Barbershop celebrates grand opening in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A block party was held in Springfield today to celebrate the grand opening of Bentley’s Barbershop.

Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the special ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of Bentley’s Barbershop’s new location on Boston Road, in the old Salvatore’s Restaurant.

“We’re trying to revive it and make it a place to be. We’re gonna try to amp up Boston Road and Springfield and make people feel like this is something we have to do. We’re trying to set a higher standard,” said Sarno.

Mayor Sarno told Western Mass News that he would like to thank Evan Nyman and the team at Bentley’s Barbershop for their continued belief and investment in Springfield.

