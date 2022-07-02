Advertisement

Bentley’s Barbershop celebrates grand opening in Springfield

A block party and ribbon cutting ceremony were held to launch opening of new Boston Road location
By Matt Sottile and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A block party was held in Springfield today to celebrate the grand opening of Bentley’s Barbershop.

Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the special ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of Bentley’s Barbershop’s new location on Boston Road, in the old Salvatore’s Restaurant.

“We’re trying to revive it and make it a place to be. We’re gonna try to amp up Boston Road and Springfield and make people feel like this is something we have to do. We’re trying to set a higher standard,” said Sarno.

Mayor Sarno told Western Mass News that he would like to thank Evan Nyman and the team at Bentley’s Barbershop for their continued belief and investment in Springfield.

