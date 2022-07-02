First Alert Weather Day to Kickoff The Holiday Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Some woke up to natural fireworks with lots of lightning and thunder early this AM!

We have Issued a First Alert Weather Day for today, Saturday due to the threat for a few strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening.

Clouds should give way to at least breaks of sun sometime Saturday morning. How much sun will help determine our severe chances for the afternoon. Warm and very humid with highs hitting lower to middle 80s Saturday. As a cold front dips southward, showers and storms will flare up just ahead of it. We may see storms form a few lines and move south through our area with heavy rain and a chance for damaging wind gusts, small hail and frequent lightning. Storms should push to our south and out of the area before 7pm. The main timeframe to watch looks to be 2 PM-7 PM

Drier air builds in gradually Saturday night, but it will still be muggy for fireworks. By Sunday, we will feel much more comfortable with dew points returning to the 40s and 50s. A seasonably warm day with highs hitting low to mid 80s after some early fog clears to partly cloudy skies. Independence Day will feature similar conditions, but with more sun and a slightly warmer afternoon. Sunday evening looks cool and comfy and Monday evening should be just a touch muggy for fireworks. So once we get past today, the rest of the 4th of July holiday weekend looks perfect for BBQ’s, beach trips, boating, and the pool.

Next week will feature a few weak systems passing through with showers and storms, every other day or so. Temperatures look to hit lower to mid 80s most of the week with a humidity roller coaster.

