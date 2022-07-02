Advertisement

Person struck by Amtrak train in Holyoke

Amtrak Public Relations Manager says the person was allegedly trespassing on the tracks before being struck
By Matt Sottile and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - According to Amtrak’s Public Relations Manager, an individual who was allegedly trespassing on train tracks in Holyoke near Beech and Lyman Streets was hit by a train Saturday at around 2:22 p.m. No word yet on their condition.

Amtrak officials told Western Mass News Train 57 was traveling from St. Albans, VT to Washington, D.C. when it struck an individual trespassing on the tracks.

Officials added there have been no reported injuries to the 105 passengers or crew onboard.

Amtrak said they are working closely with local law enforcement to investigate the incident. The train began on the move again within hours.

