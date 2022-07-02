Person struck by Amtrak train in Holyoke

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - According to Amtrak’s Public Relations Manager, an individual who was allegedly trespassing on train tracks in Holyoke near Beech and Lyman Streets was hit by a train Saturday at around 2:22 p.m. No word yet on their condition.

Amtrak officials told Western Mass News Train 57 was traveling from St. Albans, VT to Washington, D.C. when it struck an individual trespassing on the tracks.

Officials added there have been no reported injuries to the 105 passengers or crew onboard.

Amtrak said they are working closely with local law enforcement to investigate the incident. The train began on the move again within hours.

