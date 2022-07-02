Residents hit the road for Fourth of July holiday weekend

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Fourth of July holiday weekend is upon us and people are in the midst of traveling. Many of them were traveling Friday for the first time since 2019.

Traffic was steady on the Mass. Pike near the Ludlow service plaza and folks we talked to were traveling from all over.

“We left at 7 in the morning Thursday morning and spent the night somewhere in Buffalo, NY in a hotel and we got another couple of hours ‘til our destination,” said Edgardo Acosta, who was traveling from Chicago to Sandwich to visit family.

Acosta told Western Mass News about highway conditions he experienced between Chicago and the Bay State.

“It was very hectic in Ohio, mostly ‘cause all the construction, but other than that, it’s been a smooth ride,” Acosta noted.

We also found other people traveling from upstate New York.

“We left about 10:30 in the morning. It’s about a five-hour trip straight from Syracuse to Boston,” said Steven Blatt from Syracuse, NY.

Many are just enjoying the ride.

“Actually, we’re not visiting anybody. We’re just going to see the sites,” said Peg Daley of Binghamton, NY.

We asked each person we talked to Friday if this Fourth of July holiday weekend feels normal as compared to before the pandemic and they all agreed this is the first Fourth of July since 2019 that feels normal to them.

