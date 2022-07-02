Six Flags July 4th Fest continues on despite wet weekend

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Despite the cloudy and rainy weather, folks still came out to Six Flags New England for their July 4th Fest, some hoping to see the fireworks.

“For us, we wanted to make the decision as soon as possible when it came to the weather, and today has a little bit of scattered thunderstorms along with cloudy weather,” said Communication Manager Jennifer McGrath. “You guys are the professional weather folks at Western Mass News, but we wanted to make the decision as quickly as possible to communicate to our guests.”

McGrath explained to Western Mass News why fireworks will not be held at the park on Saturday night. Some families are disappointed, but optimistic.

“Boo!” said Katie Richard of Dedham. “Oh well. We can still have fun with the rides.”

Katie and her family were looking forward to going on the rides as long as the weather permitted it. Especially…

Harley Quinn Spinsanity,” Matthew Richard told us. “I just like it. It’s really fun. I like how high it goes and how fast it spins.”

For other park goers, it is their second day in a row at the park – day one was about the water park and day two about the amusement rides. We asked one visitor which rides he has hit so far this holiday weekend.

“Gotham City like a million times, because my mom has gone on the Superman ride a million times, and the Gotham City, that was the one that scared her the most, so that was hilarious,” Brandon Melo told us.

One of the drinks being offered specially this 4th of July weekend is called the Patriotic Punch.

“We have our Patriotic Punch, which we are sampling, which is Sprite and blue raspberry flavoring,” McGrath told us. “I’ve had the pleasure of having it. It’s so refreshing. We’re doing free samples all day.”

Fireworks at Six Flags New England are expected to resume Sunday and Monday nights, weather permitting.

