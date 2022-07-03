Chicopee Police investigating report of possible body in the Connecticut River

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police are investigating after they received the report of there being a possible body in the Connecticut River Sunday morning.

According to Chicopee Police, the call came in shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Chicopee Police Underwater Recovery Team and Holyoke Fire Department are currently on scene.

Police ask that you avoid the area of Catherine and Sheppard Streets as it is an active operation.

