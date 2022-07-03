Advertisement

Crews respond to house fire on Hiawatha Streets in Springfield

Hiawatha Street Fire 070322
Hiawatha Street Fire 070322(Springfield Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Hiawatha Street for reports of a house fire.

According to a spokesperson on Springfield Fire’s Twitter, all companies are operating at this time.

Western Mass News has reached out to the Springfield Fire Department for more information.

We will continue to bring you the latest information on air and online at it enters our newsroom.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Increasing Sun, Decreasing Humidity Today, Perfect Weather For July 4th!
Increasing Sun, Decreasing Humidity Today, Perfect Weather For July 4th!
"I would ask that people would just realize that there are veterans all over," said Sean Connor...
Veterans, local leaders warn against illegal fireworks during Fourth of July weekend
"I would ask that people would just realize that there are veterans all over," said Sean Connor...
Veterans, local leaders warn against illegal fireworks during Fourth of July weekend
Amtrak Public Relations Manager says person was allegedly trespassing on tracks when struck
Person struck by Amtrak train in Holyoke