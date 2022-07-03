Holyoke Police arrest Connecticut man for impersonating a police officer

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police arrested a man on Saturday for impersonating a police officer.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers responded to a disturbance on Cabot Street around 3:15 a.m.

Police said that a citizen flagged down an officer to report that a man was bothering a woman on Cabot Street.

On scene, officers saw that the suspect, 51-year-old Roberto Ruiz-Montanez of Waterbury, Connecticut, had stopped the woman under the false pretense that he was a police officer.

The woman accused Ruiz-Montanez of being threatening and said that he had attempted to get her in the rear alley of Maple and Cabot Streets.

The citizen who had flagged down officers had tried to intervene before Ruiz-Montanez identified as an officer and told him to go.

Ruiz-Montanez was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace and impersonating a police officer.

