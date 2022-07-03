Increasing Sun, Decreasing Humidity Today, Perfect Weather For July 4th!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Some got hit hard with storms yesterday, while others lucked out. There were reports of trees down in Granby, Belchertown and Palmer. MUCH better weather is on its today and for the Fourth of July!

Expect a cloudy and somewhat humid start to the day today. By the afternoon, we will feel much more comfortable with dew points returning to the 40s and 50s with lots of sun! A seasonably warm day with highs hitting low to mid 80s. Expect temps around the mid 70s with clear skies for any fireworks this evening. Independence Day will feature similar conditions, but with more sun and a slightly warmer afternoon. Sunday evening looks cool and comfy and Monday evening should be just a touch muggy for fireworks. So once we get past today, the rest of the 4th of July holiday weekend looks perfect for BBQ’s, beach trips, boating, and the pool.

Next week will feature a few weak systems passing through with showers and storms, every other day or so. Temperatures look to hit lower to mid 80s most of the week with a humidity roller coaster. Not big rainmakers in site and we sure do need the rain so what ever does fall through the week will be a bonus.

