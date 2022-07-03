Dry Tonight; Increasing Mugginess and Shower Chances Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A lovely July 4th in progress weather-wise with good sunshine, seasonably warm temperatures, low humidity, and light breezes.

Breezes become light to calm later this evening, but we remain warm and comfortable through midnight with temperatures falling back into the 70s and 60s.

Scattered clouds and a light southerly wind flow will keep temperatures in the middle to upper 50s through sunrise.

Tuesday begins comfortable, but dew points climb to around 60 during the day, which will make the air feel warm and a bit muggy. Lots of clouds around with a risk for a spot shower. Breezes increase out of the south-southwest, gusting to 20mph at times. A warm and cold front approach, bringing a better shot at showers and possibly a thunderstorm later in the evening and night. Nothing severe expected.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be around Tuesday night with a shower or two lingering into Wednesday morning. Drier air builds Wednesday, so humidity will lower throughout the morning and we end up with fair skies and a healthy northwest breeze. Dry, cool and comfortable air follows for Wednesday night.

Humidity is on the rise again Thursday ahead of our next weather system, but the day looks rain-free and seasonable. Mugginess increases Friday along with shower and thunderstorm chances – especially later in the day. It doesn’t look like a severe weather day for now, but scattered showers and some weaker storms are possible.

Humidity falls again behind a cold front Friday night, setting us up for a nice weekend. Right now, seasonable air with low dew points look likely Saturday to Monday with highs in the lower to middle 80s and good sunshine. Rain chances and humidity back on the rise by mid-week.

