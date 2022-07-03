Person extricated after tree falls on garage in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Fire crews responded to Massasoit Place Sunday morning for a resident needing extrication from a garage after a tree fell on the structure.

According to Springfield Fire officials, crews responded just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning after a tree fell on a garage.

One occupant was extricated from the garage and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

