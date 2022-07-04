54 people from 27 countries become citizens at Northampton naturalization ceremony

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fifty-four people from twenty-seven different countries just became American citizens here in western Massachusetts on this Fourth of July holiday. It’s all part of a U.S. citizenship and immigration services ceremony.

“It’s been a very long journey, and to finally become a citizen of the country I grew up in is definitely emotional,” said Amanda Williams, originally of Brazil.

Amanda Williams is one of fifty-four people who took the oath of U.S. citizenship at the Hampshire County Superior Courthouse in Northampton on Monday. She told Western Mass News about her journey to get to this point, which all started in Brazil.

“So for a while, I was a dreamer,” Williams said. “Once the Dream Act came into place, I immediately became a dreamer.”

Williams came to America as a 9-year-old with her parents, all of them undocumented. After becoming an immigrant youth who qualified as a dreamer, she told us becoming a U.S. citizen is not simple.

“After that, there really isn’t a pathway to citizenship or have your green card, et cetera,” she said.

Williams is now 31 years old. It took her twenty-two years to finally become a citizen. She eventually married her American boyfriend of 10 years and went through the process that way.

She is not the only one who followed the same path. One new U.S. citizen from Chile has been married to her American husband for six years and they have two kids. She told us that getting here on Independence Day was not simple.

“More difficult, more papers, more interviews,” Maria Springer said. “They want to know if my marriage was real.”

We asked Williams what her message is to those who put a stigma on people who are undocumented in this country.

“They are here, essentially, to have a better life and they believe in this country,” she said, “and that it can be something great and they look up to America.”

