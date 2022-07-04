Advertisement

Boy killed in fireworks incident in Indiana, police say

Authorities say 11-year-old Camrynn Ray McMichael was found seriously hurt and died while being...
By 14 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WIFE/Gray News) – A child was killed after a fireworks incident in Mr. Vernon Sunday night, according to Indiana State Police.

The boy’s mother told WFIE her son loved playing football and basketball.

“He’s dedicated. He never missed a game, workout, practice or volunteering,” his mother Kyrra said.

Camrynn’s mother said the rising 6th grader loved his sister most of all.

“He loved her more than anything,” Kyrra said.

Indiana State Police, Mt. Vernon Police, and the Posey Co. Coroner are all investigating.

“The school district is saddened by the loss of Camrynn. We are finalizing plans to provide grief counseling later this week for students and staff. It is tragic to lose such a young, energetic life, and we hope to support those impacted by his loss,” said Mt. Vernon School Superintendent Dr. Matt Thompson.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

