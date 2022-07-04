East Longmeadow celebrates return of fireworks for the first time since 2019

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fourth of July festivities returned to East Longmeadow Sunday night. It was an exciting night capped off by fireworks put on by the East Longmeadow Rotary Club.

Some heard the sound of fireworks for the first time in three years.

“The last time we took Nora she was little. And now we have Benett here, said Lauren Rviera of Enfield, CT. “So it’s a bit of a change since then. We’re excited to be back.”

For Rivera and her kids, they have not gone to a 4th of July celebration in East Longmeadow since 2019. It was a special night for Lauren, who was celebrating a milestone.

“Tomorrow is my 40th birthday. Happy 40th birthday to me,” she told Western Mass News.

“Going to hang out with my brother and his family. We’re going to be hanging out at a pool tomorrow and just hanging out with family.”

For others, they were celebrating America’s freedom.

Bob Bready said, “It’s about all the fighting and stuff like that the Americans had to do. In the wars and stuff like that. All the people that have died, so forth, like that. The founding of our country.”

One youngster from Granby decided to help out with the festivities.

“It’s cool, I’m volunteering, I’m volunteering with the popcorn over there,” said Ryan Ruiler.

The Fourth of July festivities in East Longmeadow continue Monday, with a parade starting at 10:00 a.m. at East Longmeadow High School, followed by the carnival from 12:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.