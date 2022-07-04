East Longmeadow celebrates with annual Fourth of July parade

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Fourth of July festivities in East Longmeadow featured their annual parade on Monday.

Residents came out to celebrate Independence Day after Sunday night’s annual fireworks display.

1,500 people participated in Monday’s parade, stepping off from the high school and continuing through the center, down North Main Street, and finishing in Hanward Hill by the middle school.

“How about a happy Fourth of July?” one parade participant asked the crowd.

Western Mass News spoke with people along the parade route to find out what they like most about this annual Fourth of July event.

“I like when the marching band marches by,” Gianna Cardaropoli told us. “I’m most excited to see my uncle John. He’s going to be in the parade throwing candy!”

Western Mass News also spoke with a local who continues to make this parade a tradition.

“I’ve been coming since 1985 and I live right behind here, so I got front row seats,” Tony Cardaropoli said.

This weekend’s fun will conclude with the final day of East Longmeadow’s Fourth of July Carnival which runs from 12 to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.