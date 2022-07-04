Advertisement

East Longmeadow celebrates with annual Fourth of July parade

East Longmeadow Fourth of July Parade 070422
East Longmeadow Fourth of July Parade 070422(Western Mass News photo)
By Libby James and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Fourth of July festivities in East Longmeadow featured their annual parade on Monday.

Residents came out to celebrate Independence Day after Sunday night’s annual fireworks display.

1,500 people participated in Monday’s parade, stepping off from the high school and continuing through the center, down North Main Street, and finishing in Hanward Hill by the middle school.

“How about a happy Fourth of July?” one parade participant asked the crowd.

Western Mass News spoke with people along the parade route to find out what they like most about this annual Fourth of July event.

“I like when the marching band marches by,” Gianna Cardaropoli told us. “I’m most excited to see my uncle John. He’s going to be in the parade throwing candy!”

Western Mass News also spoke with a local who continues to make this parade a tradition.

“I’ve been coming since 1985 and I live right behind here, so I got front row seats,” Tony Cardaropoli said.

This weekend’s fun will conclude with the final day of East Longmeadow’s Fourth of July Carnival which runs from 12 to 4 p.m.

