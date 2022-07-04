Advertisement

Memorial Bridge closed Monday for Star Spangled Springfield fireworks

Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Memorial Bridge in Springfield will be closed Monday in preparation for the July 4th Star Spangled Springfield fireworks display.

The bridge will be closed to motor vehicles as well as bicycles, pedestrians, and other forms of transportation.

Springfield Police said that the bridge is expected to reopen Monday night around 11 p.m. once the fireworks are over.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic crime scene
Chicopee Police recover body from the Connecticut River over weekend
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
The weekend festivities were highlighted by Sunday night’s fireworks display, hosted by the...
East Longmeadow celebrates return of fireworks for the first time since 2019
The weekend festivities were highlighted by Sunday night’s fireworks display, hosted by the...
East Longmeadow celebrates return of fireworks for the first time since 2019