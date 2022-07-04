Memorial Bridge closed Monday for Star Spangled Springfield fireworks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Memorial Bridge in Springfield will be closed Monday in preparation for the July 4th Star Spangled Springfield fireworks display.

The bridge will be closed to motor vehicles as well as bicycles, pedestrians, and other forms of transportation.

Springfield Police said that the bridge is expected to reopen Monday night around 11 p.m. once the fireworks are over.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.