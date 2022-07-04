Millions expected to hit the road, airways following this holiday weekend

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Millions of Americans are expected to travel by plane and car this Independence Day weekend.

Many people are traveling to go see fireworks tonight, while others are going home after a long weekend.

The roads are steadily busy with traffic, but many people we spoke to said that they have not seen any major traffic backups, despite the distances they have traveled.

We met one family heading to Maine for a family vacation.

“Just a family vacation. We’re just going to spend a week there. Go to the beach, hopefully. I think there is an amusement park there, pretty fun,” said Brigette Marcil of Pittsfield.

We asked Marcil about the traffic she has been met with thus far.

“Honestly not that bad,” she told us. “Pretty smooth driving, not too much traffic. It’s all good.”

Marcil and her family will be in Maine for the week as they celebrate her high school graduation, and the 17-year-old is driving her own car.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.