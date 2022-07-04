People gathering early for this year’s Star Spangled Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It is going to be a beautiful night for some fireworks in the city of Springfield.

People started staking out their spots early for Monday night’s Star Spangled Springfield event.

The Springfield community and surrounding areas will gather at Riverfront Park for the Fourth of July event.

They can expect music, food, and of course, fireworks.

People we caught up with were excited this event is finally happening in full force after being put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m just glad it’s back,” said Patricia Converse. “I missed it last year.”

Last year, the fireworks display went on, but the big event was not able to happen.

The park already started filling up in the afternoon with people staking out their spots to get the best view of the fireworks which start at 9:30 p.m. Events for the whole family starting as early as 6 p.m.

