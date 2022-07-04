Six Flags New England holding biggest Fourth of July celebration yet
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Six Flags New England is throwing their biggest Fourth of July celebration yet.
Monday night, the park will have fireworks starting at 9:15 p.m.
The show can be seen anywhere throughout the park and viewing chairs are available for rent.
Six Flags is also offering a cool interactive experience with their all-new “Sounds of Summer” zone.
You can find more information on July 4th Fest on the Six Flags New England website.
