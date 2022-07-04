Six Flags New England holding biggest Fourth of July celebration yet

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Six Flags New England is throwing their biggest Fourth of July celebration yet.

Monday night, the park will have fireworks starting at 9:15 p.m.

The show can be seen anywhere throughout the park and viewing chairs are available for rent.

Six Flags is also offering a cool interactive experience with their all-new “Sounds of Summer” zone.

You can find more information on July 4th Fest on the Six Flags New England website.

