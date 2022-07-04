Advertisement

Six Flags New England holding biggest Fourth of July celebration yet

View of the top of 'Scream' at Six Flags New England
View of the top of 'Scream' at Six Flags New England(Western Mass News)
By Tessa Kielbasa and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Six Flags New England is throwing their biggest Fourth of July celebration yet.

Monday night, the park will have fireworks starting at 9:15 p.m.

The show can be seen anywhere throughout the park and viewing chairs are available for rent.

Six Flags is also offering a cool interactive experience with their all-new “Sounds of Summer” zone.

You can find more information on July 4th Fest on the Six Flags New England website.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Northampton Naturalization Ceremony 070422
54 people from 27 countries become citizens at Northampton naturalization ceremony
East Longmeadow Fourth of July Parade 070422
East Longmeadow celebrates with annual Fourth of July parade
Police said that this is an active investigation.
Chicopee Police recover body from the Connecticut River over weekend
Police said that this is an active investigation.
Chicopee Police recover body from the Connecticut River over weekend