1 person dead following motorcycle crash on Main Street in Great Barrington

By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Great Barrington on Monday.

Police said that a 22-year-old driver from Pittsfield collided with a motorcycle while turning into the drieway of the Bistro Box Restaurant on Main Street.

The motorcyclist, who has only been identified as a 68-year-old from Connecticut, was flown the an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is now being asked to contact the Great Barrington Police Department at (413) 528-0306.

