Chicopee Police investigating shooting on Center Street

Chicopee Police generic
Chicopee Police generic(Western Mass News photo)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after a shooting Monday night in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police said that officers were called to the area of 189 Center Street around 8:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived on-scene, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital and his condition has not been released.

Center Street is currently closed between School Street and Cabot Street while the investigation continues. It’s not yet known when that section of road will reopen.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

