Showers continue tonight; Warmer temps return Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Cloudy this afternoon with occasional showers moving through western Mass. Warm today, but clouds have kept temperatures in the 70s for most, which is a bit below normal for July. Muggy with dew points in the 60s-a trend that will continue tonight and overnight.

Rain chances increase this evening as low pressure moves through the Northeast. With high humidity in place, some downpours are expected tonight, mostly before midnight. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out, though we aren’t expecting many thunderstorms and any that develop would be on the weaker side. Rainfall amounts may end up around a quarter inch for many with showers tapering off overnight.

Expect a damp and muggy start Wednesday with patchy clouds and a little fog. As a cold front continues moving east, drier air will build back into western Mass on a northwesterly breeze. The afternoon will be warm with increasing sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s, but will also become less humid and more comfortable. Cool, comfy conditions are on tap for Wednesday night.

More clouds drift in for Thursday and humidity gradually climbs later in the day as low pressure develops across the mid-Atlantic. A few showers may drift northward into our area late Thursday, then showers and a few thunderstorms become more likely Friday from this low. Whether we get a soaking or just scattered wet weather is still uncertain at this time, but Friday is looking humid and unsettled.

A cold front will sweep through Friday night, bringing an end to any showers by the evening. Strong high pressure builds from Canada with a large batch of very dry and refreshing air for the weekend. The early weekend outlook looks pretty nice with sunny skies, low humidity and seasonable temperatures. Next week starts nice, then turns more humid, unsettled and warmer by mid-week.

