Communications issues impact Hampden County Sheriff’s Department locations

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An unknown communications issue is affecting all of the facilities operated by the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office.

The issue is impacting departmental communications, as well as the inmate phone systems.

Until the problem is resolved, phone communication is limited and there is no internet connectivity.

Issues were first reported over the Fourth of July holiday weekend and this morning, staff reported that the problem had escalated to the current situation where phone and email communications were essentially cut off.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi said it’s unclear when the issue will be resolved.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.