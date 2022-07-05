Advertisement

Communications issues impact Hampden County Sheriff’s Department locations

jail phone generic
jail phone generic
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An unknown communications issue is affecting all of the facilities operated by the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office.

The issue is impacting departmental communications, as well as the inmate phone systems.

Until the problem is resolved, phone communication is limited and there is no internet connectivity.

Issues were first reported over the Fourth of July holiday weekend and this morning, staff reported that the problem had escalated to the current situation where phone and email communications were essentially cut off.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi said it’s unclear when the issue will be resolved.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Thanks to the hard work of EMTs and paramedics with AMR Springfield, a dog was saved from a...
EMTs and paramedics help revive dog after Springfield fire
Site preparation will begin soon for the demolition of the Civic Center parking garage in...
Preparations underway for demolition of Civic Center garage in Springfield
Springfield fire investigators have linked illegal fireworks to a house fire overnight that has...
Five displaced after fire caused by illegal use of fireworks in Springfield
Site preparation will begin soon for the demolition of the Civic Center parking garage in...
Preparations underway for demolition of Civic Center garage in Springfield
Thanks to the hard work of EMTs and paramedics with AMR Springfield, a dog was saved from a...
EMTs and paramedics help revive dog after Springfield fire