Crews battle fire on Orchard Street in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a two-alarm fire at a Pittsfield apartment building Monday night.

The fire broke out on Orchard Street just after 10 p.m. and when they arrived, firefighters found heavy flames and smoke coming from an apartment.

We’re told the fire took about an hour-and-a-half to put out and everyone was able to make it out safely.

Officials added that while the bulding sustained significant fire, smoke, and water damage, it is salvagable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

