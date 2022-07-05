Donations sought to help those displaced by Holyoke building fire

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A community effort is underway to help the 25 people who lost everything in a fire in Holyoke last week. They’re looking for donations of all sorts, including places to live.

“So right now, it’s their basic needs that we are looking for donations, especially for the kids,” said Jenny Rivera, director of operations at Enlace de Familia.

Rivera is asking for help in the community following a devastating fire on South Bridge Street in Holyoke last week and left 25 people without homes or belongings.

“The building is not there anymore. It was demolished, so they have absolutely nothing, nothing that they are going to go back to, so we need…we have got stuff for them through the weekend, but we need more,” Rivera noted.

The organization’s executive director, Frank Martinez, told Western Mass News that the most important thing they need is food.

“I do know that they need as much food as possible right now as they start moving into their apartments. Food is very expensive right now, so things that they can use in microwaves right now is what we are giving them. They do have small stove right now, but they said ‘Hey, it’s small, so anything for microwaves.’ We have been giving them mac and cheese since microwaves, they might be able to use,” Martinez noted.

Enlace de Familia is also focused on finding places for these families to live, but they need help.

“If you are watching this and you are a landlord and have any apartments available, please reach out to us. We still have families that need to get into apartments and they have none,” Martinez said.

