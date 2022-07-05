Advertisement

EMTs and paramedics help revive dog after Springfield fire

Thanks to the hard work of EMTs and paramedics with AMR Springfield, a dog was saved from a house fire on Webster Street.
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thanks to the hard work of EMTs and paramedics with AMR Springfield, a dog was saved from a house fire on Webster Street.

According to officials, the dog came out of the house unresponsive and extremely hot.

When AMR crews, who were on-scene, were alerted of the situation, they jumped into action to help him breathe.

Using quick improvised veterinary medicine, they were able to cool the dog off, bring him back to life, and the dog is now doing just fine.

