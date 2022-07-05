Five displaced after fire caused by illegal use of fireworks in Springfield
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Five people are without a place to stay after a fire happening overnight in Springfield.
According to Springfield Fire officials, crews were called to 14 Webster Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a fire.
When they arrived they found a house engulfed in flames.
The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad determined the cause to be illegal use of fireworks.
No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.
