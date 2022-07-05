Five displaced after fire caused by illegal use of fireworks in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Five people are without a place to stay after a fire happening overnight in Springfield.

According to Springfield Fire officials, crews were called to 14 Webster Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a fire.

When they arrived they found a house engulfed in flames.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad determined the cause to be illegal use of fireworks.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

