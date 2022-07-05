Fourth of July fireworks light up the skies over Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield was in the Fourth of July spirit Monday night for their annual event Star Spangled Springfield.

Fireworks shot off from the Memorial Bridge at 9:30 p.m. The sky was lit up with beautiful colors in a spectacular showcase.

Star Spangled Springfield made a big splash in the Springfield community Monday night. Hundreds of people gathered at Riverfront Park to enjoy the Fourth of July celebration. Some people Western Mass News caught up with got there as early as 4 p.m. to grab the best spot with a great view of the fireworks.

“We came early, before it gets packed,” said Ricky Washington of Springfield.

Amy Merchant of Holyoke added, “We’re having the kids play along. We got here early, so we can get wet and enjoy ourselves…Brought some drinks, some water to stay hydrated.”

Every year, the Spirit of Springfield puts on this event for Independence Day. They had the fireworks show last year, but this is the first time they were able to put on the event in full Fourth of July fashion since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had the fireworks last year. We were given the go ahead just like a month before,” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt.

Besides just the fireworks, they had live music, activities for the kids, and many food vendors.

“We have face painters, balloon sculpture people. We have other activities starting at 9 p.m. We have the Union Jack Band,” Matt added.

Organizers made sure to do it safely and put in place many protocols in preparation for the big crowds.

“Tonight, in the park, we’re not allowing bicycles, dogs, scooters. We’re trying to keep it safe for everyone that’s here. Most people are fine with their bikes, but in this kind of crowd, you just can’t have people driving through,” Matt explained.

The Spirit of Springfield said they had a huge turnout last year with nearly a thousand people. They expected even more joined them for the event this year.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.