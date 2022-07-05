Massachusetts lawmakers break down gun legislation following parade shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday’s tragic shooting in Illinois has many people wondering how the alleged shooter was able to obtain an assault rifle legally. We took those questions to local authorities.

We asked local legislators to break down the recent gun legislation signed by President Biden and we wondered if that legislation could’ve prevented this tragedy.

A holiday parade in Highland Park, IL added to the long list of deadly mass shootings across the nation this year. Monday’s incident coming on the heels of Congress passing stricter gun legislation that was signed by President Biden.

“…Including some significant funding for mental health services, for the implementation of red flag laws,” said State Senator and candidate for Mass. lieutenant governor Eric Lesser.

Western Mass News got answers from Lesser and we asked him: could anything in that new legislation have prevented Monday’s tragedy?

“I think it’s impossible for us to know that. There’s the potential that the red flag law and the funding for the interventions could have prevented something like that. It’s certainly intended to prevent something like that,” Lesser added.

Robert ‘Bobby’ Crimo III was identified as a person of interest in the shooting by police in Illinois. Officials said he obtained the weapons he allegedly used legally and left a trail of social media posts that alluded to a mass shooting.

In western Massachusetts, Ludlow Police told us people who see these types of posts need to come forward and tell their local law enforcement.

“Do we actively monitor that? No. I don’t think any department has the resources to do that. We rely on people to tell us if something is amiss,” said Ludlow Police Lt. Michael Brennan.

Massachusetts does have some of the strictest gun laws in the country. However, Lesser says said that doesn’t prevent people from bringing weapons from other states into the Commonwealth, which is why he’s calling on federal legislators to do even more.

“What happened in Washington is good news. It’s one step, but it is just one step. We need to a lot more,” Lesser said.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.