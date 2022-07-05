Advertisement

Police searching for suspects in recent Berkshire County burglaries

Massachusetts State Police are looking for your help in identifying suspects accused in a series of recent burglaries in Berkshire County.(Mass. State Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police are looking for your help in identifying suspects accused in a series of recent burglaries in Berkshire County.

The department said that the incidents took place at vehicles that were parked at locations including bike trails, state parks, and trail heads. They added that the burglaries happened in such a way that no damage is left behind.

“Once the suspects get into the vehicles, they take wallets and have used the credit cards to shop at stores such as Walmart and Target,” State Police explained.

Anyone with information is aske to call Trooper Johnson at the Mass. State Police barracks in Cheshire at (413) 743-4700.

