Preparations underway for demolition of Civic Center garage in Springfield

Site preparation will begin for the demolition of the Civic Center parking garage.(Springfield Dept. of Public Works)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Site preparation will begin soon for the demolition of the Civic Center parking garage in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Department of Public Works, roadway barricades will be installed and some traffic patterns will change.

Among those changes include that the westbound lane of Bruce Landon Way will be closed and the right lane of Harrison Avenue eastbound will be closed.

Temporary traffic signage will also be installed.

