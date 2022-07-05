Showers continue tonight; Warmer temps return Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A cloudy and mild day across western Mass, but mugginess kept it feeling warm. Some light, but beneficial rain came through this evening and spottier showers will continue overnight. A few downpours and even a rumble of thunder are possible overnight as a cold front approaches, but nothing severe is expected. Muggy and mild with lows in the 60s.

Expect a damp and muggy start Wednesday with patchy clouds and a little fog. As a cold front continues moving east, drier air will build back into western Mass on a northwesterly breeze. The afternoon will be warm with increasing sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s, but will also become less humid and more comfortable. Cool, comfy conditions are on tap for Wednesday night.

More clouds drift in for Thursday and humidity gradually climbs later in the day as low pressure develops across the mid-Atlantic. A few showers may drift northward into our area late Thursday, then showers and a few thunderstorms become more likely Friday from this low. Whether we get a soaking or just scattered wet weather is still uncertain at this time, but Friday is looking humid and unsettled.

A cold front will sweep through Friday night, bringing an end to any showers by the evening. Strong high pressure builds from Canada with a large batch of very dry and refreshing air for the weekend. The early weekend outlook looks pretty nice with sunny skies, low humidity and seasonable temperatures. Next week starts nice, then turns more humid, unsettled and warmer by mid-week.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.