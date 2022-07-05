Advertisement

Town by Town: July 5

Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario, Photojournalist: Jeff Kurowski and Photojournalist: Rich Crane
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, Springfield, and Holyoke.

The Agawam Library has officially reopened its doors.

Staff returned to the building on Cooper Street this week and have been hard at work getting everything put back together.

The building originally closed in September of last year due to mold concerns.

Now, the building is completely mold-free and ready for patrons to read, take books out, and much more.

Next, town by town took us to downtown Springfield where site preparations will occur for the demolition of the MassMutual Center parking garage at the beginning of this week.

The right lane of Harrison Avenue eastbound will be closed. The left lane will remain open.

The parking lane and the right lane of Dwight Street from Harrison Avenue to Bruce Landon Way will be closed.

The remaining two lanes will stay open.

There will be no access to Bruce Landon Way from Dwight Street.

Finally, town by town took us to Holyoke where Atlas Farm will be hosting a mobile farmers market at several Holyoke housing properties.

The farmers markets will be open to the public and it will span for 5 hours and 15 minutes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays depending on the location.

A couple of the locations include Coughlin Apartments on Walnut Street from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Zielinski Apartments from 11:45 a.m. through 1:15 p.m.

