Attorneys file breach of contract complaint over cleanup at Springfield courthouse

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, employees at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield expected to return to a thoroughly cleaned building, but we’re told that wasn’t the case and now, a breach of contract has been filed.

Western Mass News obtained the settlement agreement between the Massachusetts Trial Court and the employees of the courthouse. It specifically details what the promised deep clean of the building should include.

The courthouse was closed for an extra-long holiday weekend, from Thursday night to Wednesday morning. As a part of the settlement agreement between the Massachusetts Trial Court and courthouse employees, a deep clean was to take place to remove lingering mold and other health hazards in the building.

“It’s absolutely disgusting what was in there,” said Attorney Jeff Morneau, one of the attorney’s representing the courthouse employees.

Spelled out in the agreement is what the cleaning should entail. It read that the deep clean should include, but not be limited to, carpets, desks, windows, bathrooms, ceilings, and more.

Morneau said he inspected the courthouse himself on Wednesday morning after hearing from employees the cleaning was not satisfactory.

“I scraped the top of the bookshelves myself in the law library and it’s completely filled with dust. It’s blatantly obvious that it hasn’t been cleaned,” Morneau explained.

He told Western Mass News that he spoke with someone from the cleaning company, who said they were instructed to not touch any surfaces above six feet and to not move anything. Other employees in the courthouse heard the company was not addressing any mold concerns...

“Nothing was addressed as far as the mold and then I actually heard that they weren’t addressing the mold, so I don’t understand why they were in there…to do what?” said associate probation officer Tracy Torres.

“It’s just disgusting. It’s a Band Aid form of what they are doing,” added probation case specialist Cynthia Palmer.

Morneau told us they have now filed a breach of contract with the settlement coordinator.

“It’s a clear material breach of the agreement and we’re not going to stand for it,” Morneau noted.

The settlement was reached in May and averted what could have been a lengthy trial in Boston.

We reached out to the Massachusetts Trial Court about this latest situation, but have not yet heard back.

