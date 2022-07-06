Bluefish Swim Club of Springfield begins summer championship season

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One local swimming group based out of Springfield, Bluefish Swim Club, has begun their summer championship season following several triumphs from their young swimmers who also represent Team USA.

Bluefish Swim Club is a competitive youth swimming group in Springfield. Head coach and owner Nick Rice told Western Mass News that the season has been very successful so far and now, they are preparing for their summer championship season.

“We’re still performing really well for being one of the smaller teams in New England…We’ve had a very, very successful year with kids from the youngest ages up to our highest ages, even kids who are in college,” Rice said.

One of those swimmers has broken two New England records.

“We have a girl swimming now who’s 13 years old, who just recently broke Jenny Thompson’s LSC record. She was an Olympian from back in the early ‘90s so her record as a 12-year-old has stood since 1994 and then just recently broken by Jackie over there,” Rise added.

“I’m really proud of them because I broke them when I was 12 and I didn’t know I could do it until I just pushed on,” said Jacqueline Zipagin of Suffield

Rice told us he believes the club is producing some of the top swimmers in the country.

“These are definitely up there with some of the best swimmers. I think we’ve been really blessed with a really great contingent of kids in western Massachusetts,” Rice explained.

Josh Parent, a rising senior at Minnechaug Regional High School, will represent Team USA next month in Hawaii, competing in the Junior Pan-Pacific Championships.

“That’s my main focus. I’m really looking to try and go really fast there and get really good, my best times,” Parent said.

Parent added he is very grateful to be part of the team.

“I’ve been on this team since 2017 of February and they have become my family now. I can’t imagine what my life or what my swim career would have been like without this team,” Parent noted.

Rice also said that the club is launching a learn-to-swim school this fall with hopes of getting more young swimmers in the water.

